SVE wheel, center caps do not fit

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
823
30
49
Sparta,WI
Visit site
Got my 03 style cobra wheel kit and the front center caps wont fit from the grease cap. I tried to massage the cap some but they still stick out to far.
I did read this could be a issue on there site. Has anyone else had this issue with there SVE wheels? Im guessing ill need spacers but which ones and will
i need new studs? I dont feel the wheels have that much more room to move out without them looking weird.

And for those that run spacers do you run them in the back also or just front?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,564
14,483
224
Massachusetts
yeah, you really need the smaller style hub that is found on the SN95 spindles to mount that wheel and run the center cap.

Your options really are to not run the cap, use a small slip on spacer (no idea how much will be needed) or go to SN95 spindles and brakes.
 
  • Like
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
TE37's 17x8.5 Fronts, 17x9.5 Rears and Suspension Questions
Replies
4
Views
104
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DHatton
D
B
90 LX Front wheel offset…
Replies
15
Views
614
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bdude93
B
DemonGT
Tire sizes for pony wheels
Replies
14
Views
353
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
16
Views
322
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
mob
Fox Need advise on front suspension setup
Replies
44
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
HotFox
HotFox
Top Bottom