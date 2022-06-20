SVE wheel, center caps do not fit

Got my 03 style cobra wheel kit and the front center caps wont fit from the grease cap. I tried to massage the cap some but they still stick out to far.

I did read this could be a issue on there site. Has anyone else had this issue with there SVE wheels? Im guessing ill need spacers but which ones and will

i need new studs? I dont feel the wheels have that much more room to move out without them looking weird.



And for those that run spacers do you run them in the back also or just front?