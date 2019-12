As I continue to learn, the questions will seem less confusing. I have a 86 foxbody lx, 302 automatic. Two questions, the first on "SVE' special vehicle equipment are the parts compatible with said vehicle, is it just a fancy name? Also, I am planning on changing the stock TB to a 70mm with the spacer does the intake manifold also have to be changed or is the stock still fine? I have read that some people port the hole but is there really any air obstruction with it going in from small to big?