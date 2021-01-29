SVO Supercharger on 02 GT

Hey all, there is a guy locally selling one of the older Ford SVO Superchargers, which I believe are based on the M112.

It's supposedly modified to work with PI. Is this worth looking into? Anyone on here had/have one? I've been wanting to do a power adder for a couple years now and this seems a very easy way to strap on ~100 hp. Not looking to set the world on fire, just liven up my summer DD.

I almost pulled the trigger for an on3, but I'm being realistic since I have a 3 month old... I'll never get an on3 installed LOL. This i could do in a weekend.

Other than injectors, a bigger fuel pump (focus?), and a tune should I need anything else big?

Thanks in advance!
 

