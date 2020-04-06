SVO Suspension questions

So I started doing a little research with my down time into dealing with some of the sub par suspension components that my 1986 SVO currently has (like the Monroe? struts and shocks) while I wait out this quarantine, and now I’ve got some questions I hope you can answer.



A) I’ve got a set of SN95 control arms already waiting in the wings. Some people I saw were saying the front swaybar won’t be as effective with those. Should I consider snagging an aftermarket sway bar meant for an SN95?



B) While we’re on the subject of SN95 style parts, I saw somewhere that the red Konis at full hard and the SN95 Orange konis are about the same stiffness. Given the cost differential and this being a primarily handling vehicle for me, would I run into any issues with offset or otherwise by changing to the 87-93 spindles up front and running the Orange SN95 style Koni struts and shocks? I’ve currently got a set of 2008 Crown Vic steelies (17x7.5, et43) on the car with a 5mm spacer that barely clears the strut.



Thanks in advance for your answers.