SVO Suspension questions

C

ClayBelt

Member
Feb 21, 2020
3
4
13
20
Leon County, FL
So I started doing a little research with my down time into dealing with some of the sub par suspension components that my 1986 SVO currently has (like the Monroe? struts and shocks) while I wait out this quarantine, and now I’ve got some questions I hope you can answer.

A) I’ve got a set of SN95 control arms already waiting in the wings. Some people I saw were saying the front swaybar won’t be as effective with those. Should I consider snagging an aftermarket sway bar meant for an SN95?

B) While we’re on the subject of SN95 style parts, I saw somewhere that the red Konis at full hard and the SN95 Orange konis are about the same stiffness. Given the cost differential and this being a primarily handling vehicle for me, would I run into any issues with offset or otherwise by changing to the 87-93 spindles up front and running the Orange SN95 style Koni struts and shocks? I’ve currently got a set of 2008 Crown Vic steelies (17x7.5, et43) on the car with a 5mm spacer that barely clears the strut.

Thanks in advance for your answers.
 

