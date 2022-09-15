Electrical SW-1744-B ignition switch

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,061
14,954
224
Massachusetts
I have this switch NOS and the box looks late 80's vintage or early 90's.

SW-1744-B
E6FZ-11572-A

Is this the one that burns down cars and has been superceeded?

I dont want to install it, i want to sell it. But if this is the "bad" one perhaps its better off in the trash. Looking for a copy of the Ford recall as it usually lists what part numbers in Ford inventory to scrap

533015B3-C215-4845-899C-0A238CC8CF8E.jpeg 7F7D6990-DC68-4DF6-8C42-476B0E5F200E.jpeg D7C64CE4-91D0-4FAB-92AD-8229C1844744.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,061
14,954
224
Massachusetts
Looks like that is the bad one. New part is SW-2474 which would be the recall-fix switch.


Looks like that one is a fire-starter
 
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
152
11
18
50
Jenks, OK
I know you found your answer but in case anyone else is curious.

Safety Recall 95S28 - Ignition Switch Replacement

From the document:

Parts Purge
All of the ignition switches listed below are to be withdrawn from your inventory and immediately returned, freight prepaid using the least expensive transportation, to your facing PDC within 30 days:

E4UZ-11572-A (SW 1916)
E4TZ-11572-A (SW 1562A)
E6FZ-11572-A (SW 1744B)
E7TZ-11572-A (SW 2101)
F0LY-11572-A (SW 2219)
F2TZ-11572-A (SW 2300)

Document is here: https://testing-public.carmd.com/Tsb/Download/82887/r95s28r
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Electrical 1991 Mustang LX 5.0 ignition switch
Replies
2
Views
185
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
79PaceKar
Oregon Pace Car
Replies
0
Views
591
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
79PaceKar
79PaceKar
7991LXnSHO
Brakes Vac canister for power brake booster
Replies
9
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
R
ignition switch harness
Replies
0
Views
541
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
ricky760
R
J
For Sale Motorcraft Sw-1507b Starter Solenoid Switch-relay Assembly
Replies
1
Views
640
Engine and Power Adder
onefordfan
O
Top Bottom