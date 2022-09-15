Mustang5L5
Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
I have this switch NOS and the box looks late 80's vintage or early 90's.
SW-1744-B
E6FZ-11572-A
Is this the one that burns down cars and has been superceeded?
I dont want to install it, i want to sell it. But if this is the "bad" one perhaps its better off in the trash. Looking for a copy of the Ford recall as it usually lists what part numbers in Ford inventory to scrap
