- May 18, 2019
- 2,246
- 2,877
- 133
- 63
What we have here folks is not one, but TWO 20G's for sale. Both are completely fresh and the RED one is completely brand new. I figured that spring is in the air and perhaps some people wanted to make some BIG AWHP for the spring.
Here's the scoop on these two 20G's::
RED 20G
This is a completely brand new Custom 20G with a forged billet extended tip custom compressor wheel and all brand new parts. Completely dynamically balanced and with all oiling modifications made as I always do on all my turbos. This exact configuration made 519 AWHP on a built EJ257 2.5L Subaru Boxer with water/meth injection and I drove the car. It was unbelievable.
NOTE: With this turbo, you'll need to purchase water cooling lines and banjo bolts (14mm x 1.5 banjo bolts) and copper washers and are available on ebay.
EXHAUST TURBINE EXDUCER: 49mm
COMPRESSOR WHEEL EXDUCER: 70MM
BLACK 20G
This is a completely refurbished standard 20G with a very aggressive cast aluminum wheel and has the larger exhaust inducer, larger diameter shaft, and larger journal bearings. All oiling modifications are made as I always do on all my turbos. I've seen one identical to this one put out almost 470 AWHP on a built EJ257 2.5L in a local 2006 STi.
This turbo comes complete with water cooling lines installed.
EXHAUST TURBINE EXDUCER: 59MM
COMPRESSOR WHEEL EXDUCER: 68MM
Subaru instructions: Remember that if you are going to use these, they will require fuel system upgrades, UP/DP, a larger TMIC or FMIC, custom tune, and a healthy engine to begin with. Don't try to put this on your 181K stock engine as it will most likely result in disaster.
As with all my turbos, complete installation instructions are included but I only recommend these to someone doing their own installation and modifications as these are by no means a standard R&R installation. I do NOT recommend these to be put on by a shop UNLESS they have a very strong history of Subaru modifications and can prove it to you.
I CAN PROVIDE A BASE FLANGE AT N/C FOR EITHER OF THESE TO MAKE A CUSTOM EXHAUST MOUNT AS THESE ARE SUBARU EXHAUST FITMENTS BUT WILL WORK EASILY WITH BASE FLANGE.
Check me out on www.legacygt.com as Jmp6889928 and find out my reputation for building solid reliable turbos. I have over 300 in the field running now in 9 different countries and have had no failures.
RED 20G $975.00 shipped to your door in CONUS
BLACK 20G $925.00 shipped to your door in CONUS