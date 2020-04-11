Swap bar identification?

Hi there, I’m new here. Can anyone identify these sway bars? I got them with my 1985 GT that I’ve had for years. They were supposed to be aftermarket sway bars for the fox body. There are no spherical end link connections on the ends, and that bar is 1.25”. The other one with the brackets is 24mm or .94”. The brackets have a stamp on them that says RANCHO 602123. I googled the that number and came up with nothing. Thanks! Here’s a couple pics.

E11574BA-9ACB-489D-96BD-7C1FB826CA2B.jpeg
 

