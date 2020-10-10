Swap or Build?

First; Sorry for the length of the thread. Also to be honest this is my brothers account and his PC, but he and I both have ford blue running in our veins, come to think about it our wives have blue hair...just kidding, but not by much. He has read this thread and approves it!







I hope this thread is in the right place! I have owned many mustangs and fords all my long life (I'm 66!). But I have never owned a mustang with a swapped engine ie FE to SN or winsor to fox body etc. Neither have I owned a turbo mustang, or a turbo anything! My question is; I bought a well worn but tight 2002 mustang V-6 (yeah I know as my sc name indicates I am a fan of big blocks ohvs). So I bought the little V6 3.8 (I think) coupe now I want to modify it into an moderately fast street car. I would like to have a very fast car but dollars are a issue. So after some soul searching I decided to either pull the six and build a dedicated turbo engine, ie stronger rods, modified comp ratio maybe some head work & valve train work depending on target hp and dollars.



Or, and I know the engine choice for the BB swap isn't the the sane one, like a windsor, but rather a 429 or 460 with a swap kit, ie headers pan, maybe a k member etc. The 460 would be warmed over maybe a swap meet or, oh gawd, a new pair of heads, a hyd cam that doesn't need solid lifters and springs. I know it would wallow around these ea tn mountain curves, but much weight can be relocated. The biggest problems as I said is money. I am not delusional (I hope) but I want a car as fast as new GT (mustang). I am disabled so 90% of work would be farmed out, and that breaks my heart cause I know how to spin a wrench. That said all I have is 10 k for engine and trans stuff. Maybe a couple more thousand could be scraped up. Or If I am really short I have nearly 10k more allocated for the rest, meaning tires suspension and pretty stuff. Paint and appearance might have to suffer for now? . So I am hoping those of you who have some experience with swaps, or turbo cars etc could give me some feedback? I have been out of the car scene for a long time. Am I dreaming?



Oh, almost forgot. You guys must be wondering why I dont switch up to a newer model coyote me quipped car or even an BBB car (BBB= Beautiful big block). The reason is I am heavily attached to the little coup. It literally saved me from the street! When my health and then my bank account took a dive, my newer daily driver blew an engine, just out of warranty. I didn't have the money to fix it so I bought the 2002 stang off a lot, and prayed nothing would break. That was three years and over 100,000 miles ago / w no major repairs! (had 129,000 now has 238,000, believe it or not, and is ugly but the motor sounds like its electric). Lastly I am looking for general answers, I plan on doing the repairs beginning next week. I'll take pics for posting here.