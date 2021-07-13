Engine Swap to a mechanical oil pressure gauge (1993, 5.0)

D

Don Krasniak

New Member
Jan 3, 2018
1
0
1
59
I have a '93 (as best I can tell) 5.0 engine and computer which I have installed in my '66 Mustang. Can I disconnect the electronic oil pressure sender completely and replace it with a flexible stainless braided line for my mechanical gauge and leave it disconnected or is there a required signal for the PCM/EEC from that old oil pressure line such that it needs to remain connected and I have to use a T-fitting to connect both? I do not have any of the old gauge cluster or gauges in use, just all new aftermarket gauges.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Oil pressure problems
Replies
18
Views
467
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
M
66 Oil Pressure gauge-barely reading
Replies
8
Views
826
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
8
Electrical Oil Pressure Gauge
Replies
1
Views
634
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
gilzuckie
Oil Pressure Gauge swap
Replies
38
Views
2K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
gilzuckie
gilzuckie
93CalypsoConvert
Oil Pressure Question
Replies
18
Views
825
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom