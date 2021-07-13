I have a '93 (as best I can tell) 5.0 engine and computer which I have installed in my '66 Mustang. Can I disconnect the electronic oil pressure sender completely and replace it with a flexible stainless braided line for my mechanical gauge and leave it disconnected or is there a required signal for the PCM/EEC from that old oil pressure line such that it needs to remain connected and I have to use a T-fitting to connect both? I do not have any of the old gauge cluster or gauges in use, just all new aftermarket gauges.