I have a 2000 mustang gt and recently purchased a 1996 4.6 engine and I’m using that harness but couldn’t get each connection to another , should I use a 00-04 harness or the 96-98 harness?
 

Jhonnyb.420 said:
should I use a 00-04 harness
yes. The wiring harness needs to match what the PCM and body wiring harness is expecting.
Jhonnyb.420 said:
purchased a 1996 4.6 engine
Do you realize that this will be removing a PI motor to replace it with a non-PI motor?

It seems that you will get a better result if you were to use a Romeo out of a 2003+ model year.
 
