Jhonnyb.420
New Member
-
- Apr 22, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 23
I have a 2000 mustang gt and recently purchased a 1996 4.6 engine and I’m using that harness but couldn’t get each connection to another , should I use a 00-04 harness or the 96-98 harness?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|S
|4.6 swap
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|N
|Electrical Can you use the 4cyl electric fan controller in a 5.0 swap?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|M
|1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|F
|LS Swap New Edge Saleen S-281
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|9
|Coyote swap alternator wiring
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6