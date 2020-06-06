Swapping 2.3-5.0 parts list

May 28, 2020
I am about to start swapping over my 2.3 to 5.0. And I was wondering what else I need. I have everything on this list plus parts that my engine didn’t come with when I bought it. But if I’m missing anything I’d appreciate it if I was told so I can grab the part before I start
I just need it to start run and drive and then I can work more into the technical stuff like brake calipers upgrade and all that stuff. Here’s the list of what I have:
  • Fuel lines
  • Fuel filter
    Serpentine Belt
  • Thermostat plus housing
  • Throttle cable
  • Crossmember
  • Radiator
  • Clutch fan
  • Fan shroud
  • Driveshaft
  • Distributor wires
  • Egr
  • Header gasket
  • Headers
  • Clutch cable
  • Springs
  • Fuel rail wire harness
  • Throttle body
  • Fuel rails and injectors
  • Alternator
  • Transmission
  • Engine
  • ECU
  • O2 sensor harness
  • Wiring harness
  • Transmission harness
  • Rear end
 

