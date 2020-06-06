Swapping 2.3-5.0 parts list

Fuel lines

Fuel filter

Serpentine Belt

Serpentine Belt Thermostat plus housing

Throttle cable

Crossmember

Radiator

Clutch fan

Fan shroud

Driveshaft

Distributor wires

Egr

Header gasket

Headers

Clutch cable

Springs

Fuel rail wire harness

Throttle body

Fuel rails and injectors

Alternator

Transmission

Engine

ECU

O2 sensor harness

Wiring harness

Transmission harness

Rear end

I am about to start swapping over my 2.3 to 5.0. And I was wondering what else I need. I have everything on this list plus parts that my engine didn’t come with when I bought it. But if I’m missing anything I’d appreciate it if I was told so I can grab the part before I startI just need it to start run and drive and then I can work more into the technical stuff like brake calipers upgrade and all that stuff. Here’s the list of what I have: