Swapping 2.3-5.0 parts list

Prabh114
- May 28, 2020
- 6
- 1
- 13
I am about to start swapping over my 2.3 to 5.0. And I was wondering what else I need. I have everything on this list plus parts that my engine didn’t come with when I bought it. But if I’m missing anything I’d appreciate it if I was told so I can grab the part before I start
I just need it to start run and drive and then I can work more into the technical stuff like brake calipers upgrade and all that stuff. Here’s the list of what I have:
- Fuel lines
- Fuel filter
Serpentine Belt
- Thermostat plus housing
- Throttle cable
- Crossmember
- Radiator
- Clutch fan
- Fan shroud
- Driveshaft
- Distributor wires
- Egr
- Header gasket
- Headers
- Clutch cable
- Springs
- Fuel rail wire harness
- Throttle body
- Fuel rails and injectors
- Alternator
- Transmission
- Engine
- ECU
- O2 sensor harness
- Wiring harness
- Transmission harness
- Rear end