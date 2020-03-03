Swapping a 4.6L from an 02 into an 00

It looks pretty straight forward and I have swapped plenty of engines but I usually do apples to apples easy but want to make sure this is as straight forward as it looks. Were there any differences that would require us to pay attention? I know one is a windsor and one is a romeo but should this be an easy swap? The 00 is locked up so definitely no saving it. Have two complete cars on hand. Both are GT mustangs so I should have everything I need. We plan on doing timing chains, guides and gaskets while we have the engine out. What else should we do? Keep in mind were on a budget.



Also ended up with some extra parts. Have a full intake setup with 24lb fms injectors in it. I also have a C&L upper intake plenum. Both cars appear to be stock. Is there something free and easy we can do for more power or cheap power while were doing this?