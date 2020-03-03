Swapping a 4.6L from an 02 into an 00

79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
85
7
18
47
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
It looks pretty straight forward and I have swapped plenty of engines but I usually do apples to apples easy but want to make sure this is as straight forward as it looks. Were there any differences that would require us to pay attention? I know one is a windsor and one is a romeo but should this be an easy swap? The 00 is locked up so definitely no saving it. Have two complete cars on hand. Both are GT mustangs so I should have everything I need. We plan on doing timing chains, guides and gaskets while we have the engine out. What else should we do? Keep in mind were on a budget.

Also ended up with some extra parts. Have a full intake setup with 24lb fms injectors in it. I also have a C&L upper intake plenum. Both cars appear to be stock. Is there something free and easy we can do for more power or cheap power while were doing this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
79pace Engine Engine Swap - lots of upgrades, not running quite right Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
H Drivetrain Axle movement after installing 5-lug conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Mr_cad3 Electrical Maf swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
dvelek Exhaust System 65 Mustang 347 Engine Swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
Engine Engine Swap - lots of upgrades, not running quite right
Drivetrain Axle movement after installing 5-lug conversion
questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap
Electrical Maf swap
Exhaust System 65 Mustang 347 Engine Swap
Top Bottom