Swapping a 94 GT 5.0 into a different chassis. Wiring questions.

reddy351
Member
-
- Jun 13, 2006
-
- 462
-
- 0
-
- 16
-
- 52
I have most of the parts together to swap a locally purchased 1994 5.0 w/ T4MO and harness into a 1987 Merkur XR4ti. I'm told that I should automatically go to a standalone engine control (Mega/Microsquirt) to avoid headaches. My intention is to keep the engine "mostly stock" so dropping $1000-$1500 for the MS and a wideband and anything else it might need seems like a bit of overkill.
How difficult is it to actually wire the SN95 harness into another car? Are there any pointers for making that happen...easily? I do plan to delete the EGR and the smog pump which looks like guys with 94/95 GT's are doing with little hassle. It wouldn't be difficult to do those on a swapped engine, right?
Also, is this a good forum to discuss this? If not, which one is better?
