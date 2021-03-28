Swapping my new 8.8 rear in

Pulled the old 8.8 4lug drum out, my new 94 5lug disc 8.8 is plumbed and ready to go in... question tho, I forget the name of the thing on top/bottom of the diff - I believe it’s for vibration... what is the general consensus - people not running it? I seem to recall some saying it isn’t necessary, but then again I do dream things...EDIT... is it called like a Dog Bone or something?