I would like to swap to '94 or '95 front spindles on my fox so that I can open up some more wheel options. At the moment, I'm not concerned about upgrading my stock brake calipers. I know I will need to get different rotors to fit the spindles, but my question is if I'm able to run the stock 1989 V8 front brake calipers and pads that I have with the '94-'95 spindle.