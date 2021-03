Sway bar bolts?

Well, Ford ( https://parts.ford.com/shop/en/us/stud-7861853-1 ) sells them, but they are like $60 for the set of four.. Part #: N806729Junk Yard is a much better bet. They will be a lot cheaper and probably even "discounted" if you are getting other bigger items that they wouldn't care about the 4 bolts.Just when you remove them, tap them back in the holder so you can bend the holding tab down and put a flat piece of plastic or something between it and the frame, then tap it forward. Was easy to do without breaking any after breaking all 4 of my rusted ones and struggling to get the junk yard ones pulled