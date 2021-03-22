Sway bar bolts?

P

Parzivahl

New Member
Jan 28, 2021
6
0
1
33
Boston, MA
Hey everyone,

I took out my front sway bar and the off the fire stabilizer bolts broke off of their brackets (there the ones that install into the frame - pictures included). Does anyone know where I can find these? Looks like they sell them for 2003+ Crown Vics but I can’t find them for this car (‘01 V6 coupe). Any thoughts?

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • 3B82CFFD-4A2D-4744-99BF-1C56011A1661.jpeg
    3B82CFFD-4A2D-4744-99BF-1C56011A1661.jpeg
    690.5 KB · Views: 3
  • 92B4E257-1348-4A0F-9263-19414E98C6C5.jpeg
    92B4E257-1348-4A0F-9263-19414E98C6C5.jpeg
    540.7 KB · Views: 4
  • 71FCF8B7-0B0E-4E83-8702-CF54E0551557.jpeg
    71FCF8B7-0B0E-4E83-8702-CF54E0551557.jpeg
    1 MB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


D

DoHxBoY

New Member
Mar 25, 2021
2
0
1
33
Florida
Well, Ford (https://parts.ford.com/shop/en/us/stud-7861853-1) sells them, but they are like $60 for the set of four.. Part #: N806729

Junk Yard is a much better bet. They will be a lot cheaper and probably even "discounted" if you are getting other bigger items that they wouldn't care about the 4 bolts.

Just when you remove them, tap them back in the holder so you can bend the holding tab down and put a flat piece of plastic or something between it and the frame, then tap it forward. Was easy to do without breaking any after breaking all 4 of my rusted ones and struggling to get the junk yard ones pulled :cautious:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Broken Sway Bar Mount Bolt
Replies
0
Views
578
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
JCStangGT
J
3
WTB/Trade Motor mounts for clutch pedal? :)
Replies
0
Views
350
Mustang II Parts
351MooseStang
3
X
2012 Mustang GT/CS 19x10 square setup question about sway bar link bolts
Replies
3
Views
1K
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
JmP6889928
JmP6889928
Clapper
Suspension 2007 V6 Convertible Sway Bar Bushing - Can't seem to find the correct size?
Replies
0
Views
576
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Clapper
Clapper
T
For Sale 2003 Built & turbo 2003 Mach 1 $9000 OBO - *Salvage Title* *Huge Mod list*
Replies
1
Views
518
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
MattMan02GT
M
Top Bottom