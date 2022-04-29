Sway bar end link bracket angle

Here's my problem: We're building a street rod that looks like an Austin Healey 3000. It uses Mustang 2 front suspension. We have bought aftermarket upper and lower control arms and are converting to coil over 5 lug. The sway bar that came off of the original car doesn't fit this project. It's about 1-7/8" too wide and the ends are slightly off angle.Here's my question: How important is the bracket angle? Assuming I can make the sway bar the correct length, can the brackets be turned to allow the end link to rotate and line up with the hole in the end of the sway bar? Original installation had the end links vertical both front to back and side to side. If I turn the bracket, the end link will be able to rotate and then be vertical front to back, but will be leaning forward (towards the front bumper) about 20 - 25 degrees when viewed from the side. Notice how the bracket is turned in the second shot. That allows me to turn end link so it lines up with the sway bar end a lot better. The first picture shows how bracket was originally installed.