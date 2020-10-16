Switch from Koni STR.T to Bilstein HD?

When I lowered my 98 Cobra a few years ago on Eibach Pro-Kit springs I replaced the shocks on all corners with Koni STR.T. I figured it was a good middle of road shock and it aligned with the recommendations on MM's website as an appropriate shock for the mild drop provided by the Eibach Pro-Kit.

The ride is better than a lot of other lowered cars I've had, but it's not fantastic. Of course, having a lowered car and a "smooth" ride quality don't typically go together. That being said, I've been contemplating swapping out to Bilstein HD's, but of course I don't want to fork over the money without noticeable benefit and ride quality improvement.

So, what are everyone's thoughts? Would the swap to Bilstein be worth it? Other than what's mentioned above, the car is stock suspension wise. It's strictly a street cruiser with no track time and sees 1,500 - 2,000 miles per year on average.
 

