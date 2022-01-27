Hi folks.

Three of the four switch illumination on my 93 mustang instrument panel are out.



Headlight, Foglight on one side are both out.

On tbe other side, Hazard is out but Rear Defrost is lit.



Can’t imagine all 3 bulbs are out. Could it be a wiring issue? The illumination power? If so, why does one of tbe switches light up?



Thanks