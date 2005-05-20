Symptoms of a Bad Fuel Pump?

this whine you're talking about, does it happen when the car is cold and when it warms up is stops to whine, and then when the car is super hot it dies at idle. Man, that may be my problem then. The car starts up ok, but not instantly, it seems to crank at least twice before firing up, but fires up every time. And in super hot weather it idles funny and hickups when crusing, but just in super hot weather. hmmm..... this may be the answer to the mistery.



stupid Q: where's the fuel pump in our cars?