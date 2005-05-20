Symptoms of a Bad Fuel Pump?

sometimes the car will hiccup, sometimes it runs lean at WOT. sometimes it wont idle right. sometimes it dies when hot but once cooled off, it might run again till it gets hot. it might go south and never come back.

it can go south in many ways and show different symptoms. they tend to get noisier as they are going south.

good luck.
 
Kevin R. said:
Not to hijack, but what are symptons of low fuel pressure? :)
Click to expand...
low fuel pressure. :)
Was this a serious question?
 
Ya, it was serious, did I word that wrong? :shrug:

I dunno what I'm talking about. My car just has a rough idle, car shakes, changed the plugs already, cleaned MAF, checked throttle body, am wondering what is wrong.
 
this whine you're talking about, does it happen when the car is cold and when it warms up is stops to whine, and then when the car is super hot it dies at idle. Man, that may be my problem then. The car starts up ok, but not instantly, it seems to crank at least twice before firing up, but fires up every time. And in super hot weather it idles funny and hickups when crusing, but just in super hot weather. hmmm..... this may be the answer to the mistery.

stupid Q: where's the fuel pump in our cars?
 
My car is having problems right now,idles fine but you have to turn the key twice to get it to crank.I've been told my fuel pump is weak because I have no power after 4kRPM's.The pump is a little loud but not to bad and I have pinging problems with 10degrees or higher timing,its on 8 right now running 93 octane and no ping but has no power right now.
 
considering my car will turn over quite a few times when its cold, it has a whine, and it has had problems with hot start( fires one first turn over, but is cranky to rev to idle), and ive been having trouble when putting the car into reverse from drive without it stalling, and in general just putting it into gear without it diving almost to a stall... you think my pump is crapping the bed on me?
 
lazer5.0 said:
My car is having problems right now,idles fine but you have to turn the key twice to get it to crank.I've been told my fuel pump is weak because I have no power after 4kRPM's.The pump is a little loud but not to bad and I have pinging problems with 10degrees or higher timing,its on 8 right now running 93 octane and no ping but has no power right now.
Click to expand...
my car doesnt rev well past 4k either, and i have similar timing/ pinging problems on 93 octane too...hate to hijack, but i figured the same guys reading this could answer me while we're on the subject sonce ive posted a few times about this and got no reply...thanks
 
Kevin R. said:
Ya, it was serious, did I word that wrong? :shrug:
Click to expand...
Not at all bud. I thought you were kidding (answering to the question of what are symptoms of low fuel pressure?
answer: well, low fuel pressure).

grab a diagnostic FP gauge and see what you have. they are about 30 bucks and worth every penny IMHO. you will use it throughout the years. dont forget to periodically change the fuel filter - that can cut your FP down.

good luck. :cheers:
 
KasperG said:
At about what pressure should the fuel guage indicate? :shrug:
Click to expand...
with the vacuum line attached to the regulator, 30 PSI+ (generally 32 PSI is normal) is alright at warm idle.

with the vac line removed from the reg and plugged, 38-40 psi is normal.

good luck.
 
lazer5.0 said:
My car is having problems right now,idles fine but you have to turn the key twice to get it to crank.I've been told my fuel pump is weak because I have no power after 4kRPM's.The pump is a little loud but not to bad and I have pinging problems with 10degrees or higher timing,its on 8 right now running 93 octane and no ping but has no power right now.
Click to expand...
I’m having this exact same issue currently , revisiting this very old thread because I cannot figure it out lol. Did you ever figure it out? I’m thinking fuel pump as well . 98GT
 
