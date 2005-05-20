Symptoms of a Bad Fuel Pump?

brentwoodboy
What suually happens? Does the car have trouble running? Does it happen fast or does it slowly fade?
low fuel pressure.Kevin R. said:Not to hijack, but what are symptons of low fuel pressure?
lietuvis91 said:stupid Q: where's the fuel pump in our cars?
my car doesnt rev well past 4k either, and i have similar timing/ pinging problems on 93 octane too...hate to hijack, but i figured the same guys reading this could answer me while we're on the subject sonce ive posted a few times about this and got no reply...thankslazer5.0 said:My car is having problems right now,idles fine but you have to turn the key twice to get it to crank.I've been told my fuel pump is weak because I have no power after 4kRPM's.The pump is a little loud but not to bad and I have pinging problems with 10degrees or higher timing,its on 8 right now running 93 octane and no ping but has no power right now.
Not at all bud. I thought you were kidding (answering to the question of what are symptoms of low fuel pressure?Kevin R. said:Ya, it was serious, did I word that wrong?
with the vacuum line attached to the regulator, 30 PSI+ (generally 32 PSI is normal) is alright at warm idle.KasperG said:At about what pressure should the fuel guage indicate?
I’m having this exact same issue currently , revisiting this very old thread because I cannot figure it out lol. Did you ever figure it out? I’m thinking fuel pump as well . 98GTMy car is having problems right now,idles fine but you have to turn the key twice to get it to crank.I've been told my fuel pump is weak because I have no power after 4kRPM's.The pump is a little loud but not to bad and I have pinging problems with 10degrees or higher timing,its on 8 right now running 93 octane and no ping but has no power right now.