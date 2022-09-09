T-5 dilemma

J

JohnG

Member
Mar 21, 2020
36
19
18
53
San Antonio, Texas
This question is for my 1991 GT with 281K miles. I think the transmission is finally getting a little worn in the synchros. Around 30K miles or so, the transmission was worked on by the dealer under warranty. I don't know if they replaced it or just took it apart and fixed it. It was grinding while shifting. This was after the car was stolen and recovered.
Anyway, I have had no problems with it until the past few years. A little grinding, sometimes, and hard to get into gear, sometimes.

My dilemma is:
A) Rebuild it myself. I have an F-150 to drive in the mean time, but much prefer the Mustang. Better gas mileage, easier in traffic, for fun, great looks, and so forth.
B) Buy a used/rebuilt unit from flEabay, (knowing it is either heavily used or not actually rebuilt), run with this tranny while I take my time rebuilding mine,
C) Just buy a new unit and be done with it. Maybe also rebuild my original(?) unit in the mean time.
D) Take it out and haul it to a local shop for a "rebuild"

My preference is to keep the car original, and I have been really good about this, but I don't know if the tranny was actually replaced and the original one long gone now. I don't really have a problem with having an extra hanging around, except for the space it takes up. Maybe with option B, sell the used one when I am done.

One of my concerns is when I get into the rebuild, finding I have to start replacing gears and other parts. This adds to the rebuild time.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,017
14,926
224
Massachusetts
Paul C does some really good videos on YouTube on rebuilding T-5s. He did one where he purchased an eBay rebuild and tore it down and found so many issues with it.

Question for you. What’s your confidence level if you were to rebuild this yourself?

I would almost say you need to tear into it and do an evaluation. A basic rebuild kit with bearings and synchro blocker rings and wear parts is $400-500ish. It gets expensive if you inspect the gears and find that you need to change out physical hard parts like gears and such due to wear.

With that said, it can add up fine. At that point you need to decide if you want a brand new T-5Z with a warranty, or put the money into rebuilding yours.

I also think if you pay a shop to rebuild yours, you’ll find estimates are in the ballpark of where you should consider just buying a brand new T-5z instead.

The t-5z has higher torque rating. A taller 1st gear and 5th gear, and improved reverse synchro brake.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,388
5,470
203
44
The t5 is one of the easiest transmissions to rebuild. With the mileage you have on yours I'd do a complete rebuild with new gears and all.

The prices for used ones are through the roof and hard to verify out of a running car. I could never pay these prices without actually driving a car with it installed before buying. One of my customers bought a used transmission that was supposed to be good. The second gear was completely rounded off. All the gear teeth were basically missing. We found that out after I installed it. The fluid that came out didn't have any glitter or metal chunks before install. I had to pull it back out and make a good one from two bad ones.
 
J

JohnG

Member
Mar 21, 2020
36
19
18
53
San Antonio, Texas
I have no problem diving into the tranny. I have done MANY engines in the past. (Burnishing my bona-fids here) My first (high school) car was/is a 65 Mustang, which I still have. My current car, the 91 GT, I bought new, (and it still has the original clutch in it, 281K miles!!!). I feel confident I can tackle anything outside of an automatic transmission and some body work (but I am moving into that arena). I have watched several T-5 videos on youtube. What I am missing is how to judge how much wear on a gear is too much. What can be used versus what should be replaced. Left to my own devices, I would replace ALL gears just to be sure. This slippery slope ends with a new T-5.

I'll look into the T-5Z. I don't race the car, or drive her hard anymore. I have others for that. I think you would call it "Spirited Driving" on occasions. Don't know if I am sold on the ratio changes yet.
 
J

JohnG

Member
Mar 21, 2020
36
19
18
53
San Antonio, Texas
I want to stress that my transmission has not been abused. I have developed a method of RPM matching which helps the shifting without grinding. I get grinding sometimes, but (hopefully) not too bad. Anyway, I have no problem with ALL new gears.

Where is the best place to get good quality parts?
 
