T-5 dilemma

This question is for my 1991 GT with 281K miles. I think the transmission is finally getting a little worn in the synchros. Around 30K miles or so, the transmission was worked on by the dealer under warranty. I don't know if they replaced it or just took it apart and fixed it. It was grinding while shifting. This was after the car was stolen and recovered.

Anyway, I have had no problems with it until the past few years. A little grinding, sometimes, and hard to get into gear, sometimes.



My dilemma is:

A) Rebuild it myself. I have an F-150 to drive in the mean time, but much prefer the Mustang. Better gas mileage, easier in traffic, for fun, great looks, and so forth.

B) Buy a used/rebuilt unit from flEabay, (knowing it is either heavily used or not actually rebuilt), run with this tranny while I take my time rebuilding mine,

C) Just buy a new unit and be done with it. Maybe also rebuild my original(?) unit in the mean time.

D) Take it out and haul it to a local shop for a "rebuild"



My preference is to keep the car original, and I have been really good about this, but I don't know if the tranny was actually replaced and the original one long gone now. I don't really have a problem with having an extra hanging around, except for the space it takes up. Maybe with option B, sell the used one when I am done.



One of my concerns is when I get into the rebuild, finding I have to start replacing gears and other parts. This adds to the rebuild time.