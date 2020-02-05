T-5 input shaft for a Mustang 2 Bell housing

I am putting a T-5 from a 1990 Fox Body in my 1978 II - I have heard the Holden AU Commodore uses the right input shaft and bearing to use the 1978 bell housing, being longer it will put the shifter in a better place. I also have found a cross member for a T-5 using the 1978 bellhousing. Does anyone know where I can find the right input shaft for this conversion.

Also would I use the same 1990's fly wheel and clutch assembly



thanks

Steve