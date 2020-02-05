T-5 input shaft for a Mustang 2 Bell housing

S

Steve FLeming

New Member
Feb 5, 2020
1
0
0
53
Ohio
I am putting a T-5 from a 1990 Fox Body in my 1978 II - I have heard the Holden AU Commodore uses the right input shaft and bearing to use the 1978 bell housing, being longer it will put the shifter in a better place. I also have found a cross member for a T-5 using the 1978 bellhousing. Does anyone know where I can find the right input shaft for this conversion.
Also would I use the same 1990's fly wheel and clutch assembly

thanks
Steve
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J T45 input shaft 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M 1998 Cobra -Input Shaft seal SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
I Broken Input Shaft. T5 Is Knocking 1st 2nd 3rd Gear Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Help With Rack And Pinion, Input Shaft Without Notch?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
GreeZdLighTNin Carb'd 5.0 To V6-t5 Input Shaft? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
Similar threads
T45 input shaft
1998 Cobra -Input Shaft seal
Broken Input Shaft. T5 Is Knocking 1st 2nd 3rd Gear
Help With Rack And Pinion, Input Shaft Without Notch??
Carb'd 5.0 To V6-t5 Input Shaft?
Top Bottom