Good afternoon everyone!



I am having some issues with my T5 in my 1990 Mustang GT. Car is completely stock with 140k on it. Issue I am having is when I am driving I am issues getting it into gears from time to time. Mainly when I am sitting at a light and have to shift into 1st it is a struggle to get it into gear. Another issue is that it can be tough to get it into reverse. If the car is off there is no issue getting into any gear including 1st and R. Clutch never slips or anything like that.



I spoke to someone in passing and they recommended starting with the clutch quad as the stock plastic ones crack or wear down and cause some issues.



Anyone have similar problems or suggestions? I want to try a few things before ripping it apart and rebuilding.



Thanks!