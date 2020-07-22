Drivetrain T-5 Neutral Safety Switch Pin

So I'm trying to assembly my T-5. I went to a ton of trouble to make my manual neutral safety switch work in a car that had been an automatic. Everything is good, including the switch itself. I tested the switch with an ohmmeter today. It's closed when out and open when in. But when you install it in the transmission, it's always in for some reason. No matter what gear it's in. Why would that be? The little pin is in there, and when you move the shifter, I can feel something happening at the pin, but it never goes in or out. Please help!
 

