T-5 NWC Rebuild, noise only in 4th gear above 55mph

Sep 6, 2022
Looking for some input on a rebuilt NWC T-5. The T-5 is in a Jeep but when I asked this question to Jeep guys, most either respond with "get rid of the T-5", or they go on and on about what lube is "correct" in the trans. I figure there's more knowledge amongst you Mustang guys. Fwiw, the box has synchromesh oil in it right now, and it had ran primarly ATF before.

At any rate, rebuilt a NWC T-5 that had run low on oil. When I pulled it apart, the gears and teeth all looked good. Mesh patterns didn't look abnormal. The gears didn't have any scorch or dark patterns. Replaced all the normal parts, bearings, blockers, etc, and had to replace the 5th/reverse lever as one of the legs was cracked.

I get zero transmission noise in 1st thru 3rd regardless of speed, which indicates to me I set the input preload correctly. Once in 4th and around 55mph (roughly 21-2300rpm), it starts to make noise.

I would think that if it were bearing noise, it would happen in 1st-3rd, and maybe 5th, but if it were gear noise it would happen at all rpm/speed while in 4th. When the transfer case is in neutral (no load on the drivetrain) and I run it through the gears, no noise.

The clutch, pressure plate, throwout bearing, pilot bushing, and slave cylinder were all replaced along with the rebuild. New u-joints at the axles and transfer case as well. Shifter is stock for a Jeep and is rock solid.

Could this be a gear issue? Input shaft out of round? Something else I'm not thinking of?

I've also heard that the T-5 is notorious for being noisy and since it's in a Jeep with zero soundproofing, I could just be hearing the normal trans noise.

Appreciate any thoughts. Thanks.
 

