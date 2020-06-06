T/O Bearing Quality

Exedy kit shows up today; quality seems “Meh” but usable. The t/b is off center on the collar though. I searched rock and it seems they all are like that now. I did a little research online and someone said that they had recent problems with the Ford Racing bearings and they were made in China now too. My new bearing is tight and spins smooth, it’s just that it’s off center.



Who makes/has a quality bearing now?



(My family has been in the auto parts/repair industry for three generations. I retired early partly due to frustration over poor quality parts and comebacks due to them. Im back at it as a hobby but I’m really starting to wonder if I should just give it up. Seems all that you can find now is crap. I really don’t want to spend the next year of my life fighting junk parts trying to put this thing together.)