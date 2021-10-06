For Sale T Top roof clip

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
pretty good shape with glass
no trim
20200301_105754 (1).jpg 20200301_105840 (1).jpg
I can send pics of the glass if needed.
$400 for the glass and $150 for the clip, I am not shipping the roof clip
I also have vert doors and glass, a hood, 3 coupe/vert trunk lids, one has holes for the luggage rack but not rack, 2 have holes for the vert type hinge.
These and other 'stuff' are located in the Lakeland FL area, pm me with any questions
 

