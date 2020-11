I recently had a remanufactured t45 transmission from xtreme performance put into my 2000 Mustang GT. I also have a new stage 2 Kevlar clutch kit installed as well. The problem is my transmission grinds from 1-2 and 3-2. If I’m slow and really gentle it’ll go into second from first without grinding but won’t downshift and I don’t wanna force it. My best guess is maybe the slave cylinder wasn’t bled right