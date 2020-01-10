T45 input shaft

Hey y’all, my input shaft bearing exploded in my transmission... i’ve never worked on the internals of the t45 before and was wondering if there was any way to just pull the bearing out instead of removing the whole shaft. but if i have to remove the whole shaft how do i do that? THANKS. if y’all are wondering how this happened, i’ll tell you. i forgot to put the bearing retainer back when i was connecting the transmission back to the bellhousing...... first time doing this and i’ve learned from my mistakes
