Selling a used Steeda Tri-Ax shifter for T45/T5 transmissions. This was on the car when I bought it, but wasn’t crazy about the feel; therefore I replaced it with another brand. Cleaned it up as best as I could for ya. Comes with bolts to mount to the transmission, but does not come with handle bolts. Asking $100obo. Open to trades for other SN96 parts. Will ship. Local pickup is in Cleveland, OH area. Any questions, ask away!