For Sale T45/T5 Steeda Tri-Ax Short Throw Shifter $100

I

i86hotdogs

Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
1
13
29
Cleveland
Selling a used Steeda Tri-Ax shifter for T45/T5 transmissions. This was on the car when I bought it, but wasn’t crazy about the feel; therefore I replaced it with another brand. Cleaned it up as best as I could for ya. Comes with bolts to mount to the transmission, but does not come with handle bolts. Asking $100obo. Open to trades for other SN96 parts. Will ship. Local pickup is in Cleveland, OH area. Any questions, ask away!
 

Attachments

  • 294818656_5850561558306951_4139146109357268052_n.jpg
    294818656_5850561558306951_4139146109357268052_n.jpg
    105.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 297099329_5439117199487735_4411179451264647040_n.jpg
    297099329_5439117199487735_4411179451264647040_n.jpg
    107.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 297148417_5852537414778462_3115491545744925377_n.jpg
    297148417_5852537414778462_3115491545744925377_n.jpg
    107 KB · Views: 2
  • 297331279_5089830161146754_1275867050620455529_n.jpg
    297331279_5089830161146754_1275867050620455529_n.jpg
    95.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 297432234_5286651154705627_4483093013977659373_n.jpg
    297432234_5286651154705627_4483093013977659373_n.jpg
    109 KB · Views: 2
  • 297805065_5630547026988640_1423196378618556578_n.jpg
    297805065_5630547026988640_1423196378618556578_n.jpg
    123.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 298322666_5367713446652728_8162554664638249564_n.jpg
    298322666_5367713446652728_8162554664638249564_n.jpg
    104.3 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


