i86hotdogs
Member
-
- Apr 13, 2022
-
- 6
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 29
Selling a used Steeda Tri-Ax shifter for T45/T5 transmissions. This was on the car when I bought it, but wasn’t crazy about the feel; therefore I replaced it with another brand. Cleaned it up as best as I could for ya. Comes with bolts to mount to the transmission, but does not come with handle bolts. Asking $100obo. Open to trades for other SN96 parts. Will ship. Local pickup is in Cleveland, OH area. Any questions, ask away!
Attachments
-
294818656_5850561558306951_4139146109357268052_n.jpg105.3 KB · Views: 2
-
297099329_5439117199487735_4411179451264647040_n.jpg107.6 KB · Views: 2
-
297148417_5852537414778462_3115491545744925377_n.jpg107 KB · Views: 2
-
297331279_5089830161146754_1275867050620455529_n.jpg95.9 KB · Views: 2
-
297432234_5286651154705627_4483093013977659373_n.jpg109 KB · Views: 2
-
297805065_5630547026988640_1423196378618556578_n.jpg123.7 KB · Views: 2
-
298322666_5367713446652728_8162554664638249564_n.jpg104.3 KB · Views: 2