T45 & TR3650 Owners - Help!

Alright guys, in my quest to find if my tranny is a T45 or a TR3650, I think I figured out a way I can try to find out without having to drive the car. (full of snow right now, cant drive).



Looking at the stock shifter, it has the following numbers written in it:

4569245

52107

83501



Now, based on my research, 4569245 is just a patent number for the type of shifting mechanism, so it doesnt mean anything.



But I have a feeling that the 52107 and 83501 numbers refer to the model year that the shifter was made for.



Can you guys, that have still your stock shifter sitting around, read to me what the numbers are in the base of the shifter?



There'll be the big number 4569245 and then 2 small numbers, can you tell me what the two small numbers are, as well as what year car you got?



Thanks so much!