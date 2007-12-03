T45 & TR3650 Owners - Help!

Alright guys, in my quest to find if my tranny is a T45 or a TR3650, I think I figured out a way I can try to find out without having to drive the car. (full of snow right now, cant drive).

Looking at the stock shifter, it has the following numbers written in it:
4569245
52107
83501

Now, based on my research, 4569245 is just a patent number for the type of shifting mechanism, so it doesnt mean anything.

But I have a feeling that the 52107 and 83501 numbers refer to the model year that the shifter was made for.

Can you guys, that have still your stock shifter sitting around, read to me what the numbers are in the base of the shifter?

There'll be the big number 4569245 and then 2 small numbers, can you tell me what the two small numbers are, as well as what year car you got?

Thanks so much!
 

No, my car is not original at all. It used to be a V6.

I swapped a 1999 4.6 engine into it, and the tranny came out from a completely different car that I have no idea what year. Hence why I ask.
 
ahh, let me check my old shifter for you.

ok i went out and found it and i have, a 1310 , 2280tcp and 20871 i have a 3650 in the car now and a 3650 in my shop waiting on the other one to die if you need number off the tranny itself. If you have a 99 drivetrain you are probably running a t45, lets let some other chime in too
 
Thanks for the help man.

The Tri-Ax I have is DEFINATELY for the 3650, that I know. This is exactly why I'm so puzzled, cause it works fine in my tranny, it only popped out a couple of times, which made me believe I have a T45.

The pivoting piece at the bottom of the shifter, on mine measures 1.5". I've heard that for the 3650 it should measure 1.25". So this is most likely what's going to confirm for sure I have a T45.
 
Now, with a '99 GT 4.6, yours cannot be a TR3650 because of the crank, one is 6 bolt-T45 and the other is a 8 bolt TR3650.

Now, the bolt facts may be mixed up, (just got off of work) and the shifter may be the "sport" steeda shifter..

I may be wrong but search to on here as to where the drain plug is, they are different between the tranny's..
 
[BlackDiamond] said:
Thanks for the help man.

The Tri-Ax I have is DEFINATELY for the 3650, that I know. This is exactly why I'm so puzzled, cause it works fine in my tranny, it only popped out a couple of times, which made me believe I have a T45.

The pivoting piece at the bottom of the shifter, on mine measures 1.5". I've heard that for the 3650 it should measure 1.25". So this is most likely what's going to confirm for sure I have a T45.
i really think itd be easiest to just clear off the drivers side of the car and then get moving forward somewhat and try and put it in reverse. but of course i cannot see the car or where its parked so maybe this is impossible. if so then sorry, nvm.
 
2000fordstanggt said:
i really think itd be easiest to just clear off the drivers side of the car and then get moving forward somewhat and try and put it in reverse. but of course i cannot see the car or where its parked so maybe this is impossible. if so then sorry, nvm.
That's easy to do, but not definitive. I've got a 2000 with a T45 and I can get it in reverse without grinding while it is moving forward. It can't be going very fast, but it's quiet and smooth as could be.
 
The reverse trick is not a way to find out, both the T45 and the TR3650 have a syncro'd reverse gear.

The bolts being different between the trannies is definately a good way to tell tho. Regardless, I've now discovered I have a T45, the most definitive way to tell is the size of the stock shifter pivoting head at the bottom.

As you can see in this thread:
http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=729851
 
joshjwc9 said:
Now, with a '99 GT 4.6, yours cannot be a TR3650 because of the crank, one is 6 bolt-T45 and the other is a 8 bolt TR3650.

Now, the bolt facts may be mixed up, (just got off of work) and the shifter may be the "sport" steeda shifter..

I may be wrong but search to on here as to where the drain plug is, they are different between the tranny's..
Not to be rude, but you have NO idea wtf you are talking about... :nonono: The crank flywheel bolts have NOTHING to do with the transmission model.

As far as telling if you have a T45 or 3650, why not just stick a camera under there and take a picture and post it up - myself along with many others could tell you instantly.
 
Thanks, but the shifter measurement was the best way to find out.

1.5" for T5/T45
1.2" for TR3650

I didnt have the car with me to take a pic, was in storage.
 
BennyBlown2v said:
Not to be rude, but you have NO idea wtf you are talking about... :nonono: The crank flywheel bolts have NOTHING to do with the transmission model.

As far as telling if you have a T45 or 3650, why not just stick a camera under there and take a picture and post it up - myself along with many others could tell you instantly.
Oops, I guess I was confused with it, because I thought the T5/T45 and 3650 had a different bolt crank than one another.
 
I still think the easiest way is the drain plug


T-45 is on the passenger side to the rear and the bottom but on the SIDE of the trans. You can see both drain and fill plugs in this pic in the rear




T-3650 it's on the bottom pointing STRAIGHT DOWN and says DRAIN cast on the side of the structural rib
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I still think the easiest way is the drain plug


T-45 is on the passenger side to the rear and the bottom but on the SIDE of the trans. You can see both drain and fill plugs in this pic in the rear




T-3650 it's on the bottom pointing STRAIGHT DOWN and says DRAIN cast on the side of the structural rib
:stupid: its unmistakable.
 
Oh absolutely, its a good way to tell. I just didnt have my car with me to be able to try this.

When I originally posted, all I had was the stock shifter with me, so I had to go based on that.
 
Can any of you guys tell what transmission is in my 2002 4.6 mustang by the looks? As you can see my short shifter came off the transmission. And I recently went ahead and bought a short shifter that would fit t45/t5 overdrive and noticed I bought the wrong part for my transmission. And I can’t tell what I have. I bought this car from the owners friend and he said he didn’t know about my car but he knew the transmission was a 5 speed but was worked on and now it a 6 speed and revers grinds putting it into gear Sometimes. Please help!
 

