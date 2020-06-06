T45 Transmission question

O

o willingham

New Member
May 14, 2020
5
0
1
Oregon
I'm going to replace my clutch, clutch plate, release bearing, pilot bearing and rear main seal. I seen videos of this done, and I was wondering if my T45 transmission has a oil slinger installed after the rear main seal. If so, can someone give a site to order the oil slinger from? The manual doesn't talk about installing one, but if there's one there, I would like to install a new one. I really won't know until I remove the transmission, but I would like to have it on hand if I need it.
 

