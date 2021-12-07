Drivetrain T5 broke, looking for recommendations

Which tranny?

  • T56

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • T5z

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • C4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • AOD

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • TKX

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
  • This poll will close: .
T

tatertotscott

New Member
Oct 6, 2021
2
0
1
36
Jacksonville, NC
I have the On3 70MM turbo kit, B303 cam, and a little massaging of the heads. 3.55 gears, stock suspension height.

I have been rather rough on my stock WCT5 lately, and it let go with a loud bang, lots of grinding. Assuming it is more than simply broken shift fork, but hoping so anyways.

I am looking for opinions/options on replacements. Auto, Manual, 5 speed or 6....

I want it to be synchronized due to driveability as this is a Grand Touring car, which will see some track time.....

1989 Mustang LX Vert.
5.0HO B303
On3 70mm 8psi (guessing 450rwhp)
Nitto DRs
3.55 LSD
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom