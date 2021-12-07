I have the On3 70MM turbo kit, B303 cam, and a little massaging of the heads. 3.55 gears, stock suspension height.



I have been rather rough on my stock WCT5 lately, and it let go with a loud bang, lots of grinding. Assuming it is more than simply broken shift fork, but hoping so anyways.



I am looking for opinions/options on replacements. Auto, Manual, 5 speed or 6....



I want it to be synchronized due to driveability as this is a Grand Touring car, which will see some track time.....



