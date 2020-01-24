T5 Expert Needed

I've Finally got back on the 302 Miata project (not a Mustang I know, but it's got a Mustang heart) . The V8 Miata's been on the road for about 7 years and yes, it's a Hoot! but it's been down for a couple years (actually up, as on the lift effectively taking both out of service). Currently I'm changing transmissions and could use some guidance. Upgrading to a T5 from a 2000 3.8, replacing a T5 from a '86, 4 cylinder. I've already shortened the input shaft on the newer T5 by .67". Now I'm working on swapping parts from the mechanical speedometer unit (drive gear) to the electronic trans. No problem there.Problem; the 87 tailshaft lacks about 1/8" latching up to the 2000 case. It appears the transmission brake and linkage is the culprit.Question; can I swap the linkage and brake between the two transmissions? If so, are there gotachas that could bite me during the swap?Thanks in advance.RonR