Drivetrain T5 Input Shaft - Will it leak ?

I picked up a T5 and decided to replace the input shaft shaft and output shaft seals. The T5 was sitting around for a long time. I found some corrosion on the seal surface and I manged to polish it out but not all of it.

I was thinking about filling it up with ATF and let sit vertically for couple of days and rotate the input shaft every so often and see if it leaks.

Would this be a good test?

2020-05-08a.jpeg
2020-05-08b.jpeg
 

