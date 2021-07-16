Drivetrain T5 leak - output shaft when on an incline

stangman16

stangman16

Active Member
Nov 16, 2004
626
1
29
San Antonio, TX
I have a T5 in my '66 mustang which leaks through the output shaft when the car is on an incline. Had it towed, and it leaked loading and unloading while on an incline - practically poured out that rear seal. Rear seal was replaced some time ago and the appears to be no leak while the car is level and running..

I had bought this off someone who had supposedly rebuilt it and I ended up breaking a dog tooth and replaced it myself using a t5 rebuild book many years ago.. didnt notice any missing parts or have spare parts afterwards. All gears work fine now too.

Not sure if this is a WC or non-WC trans. Attached is a pic of the inside i had taken.

Is there something possibly missing inside the trans that I need to look at which should block fluid from draining out the output shaft while on an incline?
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210716-001843_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20210716-001843_Chrome.jpg
    445.9 KB · Views: 1

