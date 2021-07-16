I have a T5 in my '66 mustang which leaks through the output shaft when the car is on an incline. Had it towed, and it leaked loading and unloading while on an incline - practically poured out that rear seal. Rear seal was replaced some time ago and the appears to be no leak while the car is level and running..



I had bought this off someone who had supposedly rebuilt it and I ended up breaking a dog tooth and replaced it myself using a t5 rebuild book many years ago.. didnt notice any missing parts or have spare parts afterwards. All gears work fine now too.



Not sure if this is a WC or non-WC trans. Attached is a pic of the inside i had taken.



Is there something possibly missing inside the trans that I need to look at which should block fluid from draining out the output shaft while on an incline?