T5 Main Shaft Repair

So I'm having a hard time deciding on what do to about my damaged main shaft. I'm in the process of rebuilding my T5 and on top of the main issues, it has that notorious T5 whine. The main shaft is galled. I've heard that there are a few ways to remedy this, like sleeves or complete replacement. I'm already spending WAY more than I expected as there were multiple gears that needed replacing, so I'm hesitant on spending all the money on an entirely new shaft. So that leaves me with either repairing or leaving it alone. What methods are there to repair this shaft? I think I've also heard about someone taking it to a machine shop where they welded over it, then re-machined it? Also, just curious, what are the consequences of leaving it alone and having the old "out of sight out of mind" mentality about it?

