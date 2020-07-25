Hey guys. I need some help. We just pulled the transmission out today and opened it up. I found this broken part with the lottle flange broke off and down on the magnet along with this thin round bar. At first I thought it was a piece of bearing or a push pin but I cant figure out what it is. And the broken piece I cant figure out the name of it so I can order it. I dont see that piece in the rebuild kits.The reason I pulled the transmission was because I got on it hard the other day and when I stopped at the next light I couldn't even move the shifter it was locked up. I was able to get it into fourth and managed to get it home. After it cooled down I was able to go through the gears at home and they felt good but first was shot. It didnt want to go in at all and when it did you had to pull hard to get it back out.When pulling it I noticed the input shaft had a good amount of play. Could that have anything to do with my issue?I'm going to buy the rebuild kit bit I just need to know the name of that broken piece.