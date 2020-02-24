Fox T5 Speed Sending Gear

May 7, 2019
Hey all,

I need to replace the speed sending gear on the tail shaft inside my T5Z transmission.

I've watched some videos on it, it seems pretty straight forward, just a serious pain in the @$$. Is this a job worth paying for just for the convenience factor? I normally do just about everything on all my cars, minus a big job here and there, but this job has me leaning towards the “pay someone else for the headache-type“ job.

Any input appreciated.
 

If you’re just changing the gear and the speed sensor that holds it . It’s about 40-60 minutes max to do . It’s easy .
 
