Fox T5 Speedo Gear Came Loose

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Member
Nov 26, 2020
Southern Virginia
My speedo gear popped loose in my transmission the other day. I can stick my finger in the hole and I can feel the gear towards the back of the tail housing, but I can't feel the little metal retaining clip. Do I need to take this thing apart again and get it out? I'm kinda afraid it will find its way in 5th gear and chew everything up. I have put probably 100 miles on the transmission since this happened. Has anyone had this happen to them? What did you do?
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Mar 2, 2015
Tail housing needs to come off.
 
