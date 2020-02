Good lists of things to check in this thread. I've installed a few manual transmissions and it goes really smoothly if you do these things.



1. Make sure the plastic alignment tool fits VERY easily. The clutch likes to slide downward and sometimes the tool is a little smaller than the input on the transmission. If you center the clutch well that will help.

2. I made two alignment pins using bolts with the same threads as the trans to bellhousing bolts. Cut the heads off and make a taper. This helps you to slide the transmission in straight and once the transmission gets onto the bolts they will support it. Make sure you leave the bolts long enough so you can screw them out once you put the top two bolts in.

3. Have the transmission in gear and slide a spare yoke into the back before trying to assemble it to the bellhousing. Then when you get the transmission almost all the way in, turn the yoke. This will help line up the splines in the clutch to the splines in the input shaft.



If you follow those 3 steps the transmission will always go in like butter with no wrestling.



Some people like to hook up the clutch and have a helper step on the clutch during the final push of the transmission. I'm sure that works, but my way you can do it by yourself.