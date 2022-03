Both AODs and 5-AODs came with 2.73s standard. So the gears will work with either and no need to change.



However, you might want to change for some added acceleration. For a 5-spd I would recommend 3.27/3.31, 3.55 or 3.73. I would do the 3.27/3.31 if this is a DD and you do a lot of highway driving. A 3.73 if it’s a fun car with not a lot of highway. And 3.55 for best all-around gear.



With the AOD you might want 3.55, 3.73 or 4.10.



Since you are swapping to stick, I’d probably try and decide between one of those ratios and think about what works best for you. You’ll get tons of opinions on this.