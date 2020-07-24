T5 swap gone bad

Hey guys, just finished the AOD to T5 swap on my 92 conv. Using the A9P computer, changed the 02 sensor harness to the correct one for manual and installed the factory T5 harness. Problem is I have no start, no crank, no headlights, no fuel pump run, nothing. Obviously, all this worked fine before the swap. I checked/replaced the neutral safety switch pretty sure that's not the problem. Everything is hooked up the way it should be as far as I can tell. Any ideas on what to check next? Confused