T5 swapped 67 with clutch issues

Recently obtained a 67 C code coupe that has been swapped to a 302 and a T5 from a 91 5.0 mustang. The previous owner used wildwood master and slaves (3/4" bore each) for the auto-to-manual swap.



It worked fine on the test drive and then I had a panic stop on the way home and got smoke out from under the hood (thinking brakes at this point, but can't r/o a clutch system leak). I'm getting inconsistent disengagement with the clutch all the way to the floor (sometimes grinds when going into gear, sometimes hard to put into first, sometimes requires pumping of the clutch but this is not consistent).



Also, the clutch sits 5" closer to the driver than the gas and brake.



Does any of this sound like familiar problems after a T5 swap?



This is my first post - I'm stoked to finally have my dream car.



Joe