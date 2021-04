My T5 in my foxbody whines 1st - 3rd and is totally quiet in 4th and 5th gear. It doesn’t grind gears and pulls strong without slipping in every gear also. It’s full of fluid so I know it’s not low. Any ideas why it would whine like a supercharger in only 1st - 3rd? I’m sure it needs a rebuild but i’m curious if it could be the input bearing.