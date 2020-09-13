T5 Z spec upgrades

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Member
Feb 27, 2019
55
2
8
57
Mexico
Hi everyone
I have a question related to a T5 WC “Z”. I want to replace the 10 splines input shat with a 26 splines input shaft.
According to readings about this, I learned that the input shaft from a T5 WC out of a 03 Camaro is the same: same teeth (24T) same length (9.250”) same gear ratio. Don’t know about the thickness. Both use both use needle bearing
Does anyone have any knowledge if they are interchangeable??? Or if the one out the Camaro can be machines to fit my Z spec on my mustang.

T5WC “Z” Mustang
P/N 1352-085-020 10 splines

T5WC Camaro
P/N 1352-085-047 26 splines

Thank you all
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D upgrading '79 302 engine to '86 specs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
87_LX_5.0 Brake upgrade to 5.0 specs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
ximportdriver Roush upgrade to S281 E specs? Special Production 12
squall9393 351W stroker build. Need specs for a basis to upgrade. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
S KB, spec clutch, upgrades est. $ SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Q SOLD 1991 Hatch White/Blue Drag Spec, Near Full Build (Ohio) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
S Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
bacarruda Torq Thrust specs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Rdub6 Paint and Body Spec on door hinge bushings 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
N T56/Spec clutch help please! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Alignment specs for daily driver - Shelby drop, 1" springs all around 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
E Engine Stock camshaft specs 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
L How to know OEM Cam spec. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T 64 1/2 D code steering linkage torque specs needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
K Paint and Body 2005 - unibody/frame specs 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Boostedpimp Lower to block torque spec 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
J 351w cam specs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K Torque Specs S550 Mustang 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
I Bleed Ford Blue euro spec decklid emblems 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Mike81 79 5.0 specs The Welcome Wagon 0
Steel1 Suspension Torque Specs For Foxbody Front Suspnsion ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Sweetmarie66 200 6 Cylinder Torque Specs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
B Help,anyone Know,balance Specs,for 96,3.8l Manuals Flywheel And Hormonic Balencer, And 97,auto.,flex 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Hoytster 2018 Mustang Specs Revealed 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
JB_Boss69 SOLD Spec Twin Disc T5 Clutch, Plate & Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 0
S Engine Cylinder Head Torque Specs SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Bford Specs On Delphi Fuel Pump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
sen2two Alignment Specs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Saberstang Spec Stage 2 Plus Premature Clutch Failure SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Casey7847 Tokico Springs 5031-f Specs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J 84 3.8 Fuel Pressure Specs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Old Spec Billet Flywheel: 28 Or 50? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Heberto Garcia Expired Tokico D-specs (dsp-3) Suspension Parts 0
89gtsleeper Taylor Vs. Frpp: My Wire Resistance Specs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Mustang5L5 Paint and Body Specs On 2007 18" Wheels? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
FastDriver SOLD Tremec Tko 5 Speed Transmission With Accessories - $1500 Drivetrain Parts 7
Jamesrolls5point0 Engine Help Guess Specs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Fox Fuel Pressure Spec Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Actual Factory Front Speaker Specs The Welcome Wagon 2
silviapunk1987 302 Swapped 240sx Need Dry Sump Pump Drive Specs Or Oil Help Plz Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Flghtmstr1 SOLD Four (4) 18x9" Hypercoated Fr500 Wheels And Dunlop Direzza Star Spec Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 17
Boss 7.0 Review Of Mgw Race Spec Shifter 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
usaf_branham Mgw Race Spec Short Throw Shifter Review... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
Boosted92LX Anybody Ever Hurt A Spec Clutch? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 75
Phillip@LMR 4.6l Engine Torque Specs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Phillip@LMR 5.0 Engine Torque Specs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
MRaburn Vaughn Gittin Jr’s Mustang Rtr Spec 5 Concept StangNet Site News 2
TheAndrewKeller Expired 2014 Mustang R T R Spec 2 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
J Cam Specs? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
N Spec Clutches? Tremec 5 Speed? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom