T56 Magnum Transmission Pivot ball

I'm just about ready to put in my T56 Magnum transmission from D&D Performance. I've been talking with Don Walsh Jr. about the pivot ball adjustment but he's gone silent since I last emailed him and left him a voicemail. In our last conversion he suggested to set the ball stud at 1.325". Would you say this measurement is to the end of the ball or to the flat surface that is under the ball? I would like to get this right before I start making mods to the front cover for the fork. This is going on a 351W.