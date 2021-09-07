T56 Magnum XL swap driveshaft

H

HungryDriver

New Member
Sep 7, 2021
1
0
1
24
United States
Been wanting to do a T56 Magnum XL swap for the past year or so in my 2006 GT, and I think I'm gonna pull the trigger finally.

I've found everything I need except for the driveshaft. Driveshaft Shop is like 2 months out on all orders. Shaftmasters is another option, but they are confusing. They have a driveshaft for 2005-2010 Mustang GTs with the T56 Magnum (non-XL) which I didn't think even fit in S197s. They also have an option for 2011-2014 Mustang GTs with the T56 Magnum XL.

Now, the Driveshaft Shop T56 Magnum XL shaft says it fits all 2005-2014 cars that have been swapped. So, would the Shaftmasters 2011-2014 driveshaft fit my 2006 just fine? They should be the exact same length if the DSS one fits all S197s right?
 

