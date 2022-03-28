T5z vs tkx , cost and value.

Been Collecting parts for a 5 speed swap in my 91 auto.



I decided I’d rather have a new or rebuilt trans.



This puts me in an interesting spot.



A new or rebuilt t5z will run between 1600-2200, a tkx will run around 2800, plus the cost of a bell housing. Shifter , and clutch. So maybe 1000-1500 more for a trans that seams to be much more robust.



I’m wondering if I’d be better off to save a little longer and get the tko and have something that’s a lot more future proof. Ive not researched it much so I don’t know if there are additional parts and cost that I missed.



As it stands, I already have the pedals , a t5 bell housing , and a few of the oddball parts but nothing big to force me

To stick to one trans.



Anyway, what are your Guys’s thoughts?