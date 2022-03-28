T5z vs tkx , cost and value.

ChaseRoads

Been Collecting parts for a 5 speed swap in my 91 auto.

I decided I’d rather have a new or rebuilt trans.

This puts me in an interesting spot.

A new or rebuilt t5z will run between 1600-2200, a tkx will run around 2800, plus the cost of a bell housing. Shifter , and clutch. So maybe 1000-1500 more for a trans that seams to be much more robust.

I’m wondering if I’d be better off to save a little longer and get the tko and have something that’s a lot more future proof. Ive not researched it much so I don’t know if there are additional parts and cost that I missed.

As it stands, I already have the pedals , a t5 bell housing , and a few of the oddball parts but nothing big to force me
To stick to one trans.

Anyway, what are your Guys’s thoughts?
 

What will the car be use for daily driver or race car...... that may help to answer your question and save you some money ...... I know typical answer
 
