Tach needle dropping and jumping back up on '93 2.3L

I have a 93 2.3L hatchback. Recently, as of the past month, I have noticed that the tach has started to "drop" and jump back up to normal. The tach needle will drop from where it actually should be, to about half way of where it should be on the dial, then suddenly/randomly jump back to where it's supposed to be. It does this either at idle or going 70 down the interstate. Sometimes it will work a long while, sometimes it will do it as soon as I start it up. If idle, it will drop to around 500RPM on the dial. The actual engine RPM is consistent - no drops.

Additionally, sometimes the check engine light comes on - I believe mainly when the needle shows RPM at 500.

The tach issue and Check Engine seemed to start after the power steering pump was replaced. I'm not saying it's related, but giving all info I can.

And lastly, the speedometer has been acting up for a long while. It is accurate until right over 45MPH, when you hit over that, it shoot past 55MPH and continue. I've noticed that over 45MPH it is about 10MPH off.

How do I need to fix the tach?
 

Your ignition control module is probably failing which is causing your tachometer problem. This is a well documented failure point on dual plug 2.3l cars.

Check out this thread...

The speedometer is likely an unrelated issue. It could be the speedo itself, or less likely the cable.
 
